Thailand, Saudi Arabia sign pacts on economic and social ties

The crown prince arrived in Thailand on Thursday at the invitation of the government and is scheduled to attend the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting as a state guest on Saturday.

Also present at the discussion were Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, Interior Minister General Anupong Paochinda, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome, and Higher Education Minister Anek Laothamatas.

The discussion saw both leaders agreeing to promote relationships and cooperation at both bilateral and multi-lateral levels with other members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec), government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said.

Anucha added that Thailand is ready to support Saudi Arabia in food security, healthcare, tourism and other mega projects under the Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia, too, will promote investment in Thailand and trading between both countries, as well as provide career opportunities in Saudi Arabia for Thai workers, who are said to be “among the top-skilled workers globally”.