Thailand, Saudi Arabia sign pacts on economic and social ties
Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, met for a bilateral discussion at Government House on Friday night.
The crown prince arrived in Thailand on Thursday at the invitation of the government and is scheduled to attend the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting as a state guest on Saturday.
Also present at the discussion were Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, Interior Minister General Anupong Paochinda, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome, and Higher Education Minister Anek Laothamatas.
The discussion saw both leaders agreeing to promote relationships and cooperation at both bilateral and multi-lateral levels with other members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec), government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said.
Anucha added that Thailand is ready to support Saudi Arabia in food security, healthcare, tourism and other mega projects under the Saudi Vision 2030.
Saudi Arabia, too, will promote investment in Thailand and trading between both countries, as well as provide career opportunities in Saudi Arabia for Thai workers, who are said to be “among the top-skilled workers globally”.
In the aspect of social and public relationships, both countries agreed to promote mutual travel destinations, while Prayut thanked the Saudi government for providing scholarships to Thai students. The Thai PM also said he hoped to see more cooperation in the fields of vocational training, the Halal food industry, agriculture, petrochemical, construction and manufacturing.
The two leaders then presided over the signing of five agreements pledging to increase trade and investment between the two countries, promoting tourism, deepening cooperation in energy, and enhancing anti-corruption operations, before Prayut invited the crown prince to dinner at around midnight, Anucha said.
Prayut visited Saudi Arabia in January to foster bilateral relations for the first time since the country downgraded diplomatic relations with Thailand in 1989 over the Blue Diamond Affair when a Thai janitor stole priceless jewels from a Saudi palace.