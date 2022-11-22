Industry Ministry to set strict standards for car seats to improve safety
The Industry Ministry intends to issue laws that ensure all entrepreneurs manufacture or import car seats compliant with Thai Industrial Standard (TIS) 3418-2565.
This move came after the industrial standards committee on November 14 approved car seats as controlled products, Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Tuesday.
"This move aims to boost road safety and improve consumers' decision on purchasing a car seat," he said.
He said the ministry would launch a public hearing and accelerate lawmaking to ensure that it will be enforced by next year.
"The lawmaking will be conducted along with allowing entrepreneurs to have time to request permission to manufacture or import car seats," he said.
The TIS 3418-2565 was launched in October this year, stating that car seats must pass crash simulation test, including crash on the front at a speed of 50 kilometres per hour and crash on the rear at 30 kilometres per hour.
The test will be conducted based on the weight of children: below 10 kilograms, below 13 kilograms, 9-18 kilograms, 15-25 kilograms and 22-36 kilograms.
