Frightened feline loses place to stay after Narathiwat blast
Apart from a loss of life and property, the car bomb attack at the Narathiwat police flats on Tuesday also caused a cat to lose its home.
The cat, owned by a Narathiwat Police Station officer, is still living in fright due to the explosion.
Police were forced to evacuate to other areas as most of the rooms inside the flats were damaged.
The explosion occurred at 12.50pm in the compound of the flats in Muang district. The homemade bomb was reportedly hidden inside a pickup truck thought to have been parked at the heart of the complex.
Traffic police officer Captain Sutthirak Phanthaniyom was killed on the spot while the number of those injured – mostly from families of officers staying in the flats – rose to 43. Several cars and motorcycles were also damaged in the blast.
