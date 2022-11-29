Plans on developing Makkasan smart city to be aired tomorrow

The TOD project aims to maximise the use of land, support the development of a smart city and make transport links to the EEC more efficient.

“The hearing aims to boost awareness and improve TOD in line with opinions gathered from the public and private sectors,” the committee said.

Once the result of this hearing is approved by the Cabinet, the policy committee said it will attach the TOD project to the co-investment contract to serve as a guideline for private contractors.

“Some 100 people from both sectors are expected to participate in this hearing,” the panel said.

Meanwhile, private contractor Asia Era One Co Ltd will have to pay about 50 billion baht in rent to the State Railway of Thailand if it signs the co-investment contract. Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) holds a majority stake in this company.