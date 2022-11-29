Plans on developing Makkasan smart city to be aired tomorrow
The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee will on Wednesday gather opinions from both the public and private sectors in relation to Makkasan Station’s transit-oriented development (TOD).
Makkasan Station is the key hub for a high-speed railway that will eventually link three key airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao).
The TOD project aims to maximise the use of land, support the development of a smart city and make transport links to the EEC more efficient.
“The hearing aims to boost awareness and improve TOD in line with opinions gathered from the public and private sectors,” the committee said.
Once the result of this hearing is approved by the Cabinet, the policy committee said it will attach the TOD project to the co-investment contract to serve as a guideline for private contractors.
“Some 100 people from both sectors are expected to participate in this hearing,” the panel said.
Meanwhile, private contractor Asia Era One Co Ltd will have to pay about 50 billion baht in rent to the State Railway of Thailand if it signs the co-investment contract. Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) holds a majority stake in this company.
Earlier, CP Group had said that Makkasan Station would be developed into a mixed-use area, comprising residences, department stores and convention centres.
The group said the development will require an investment of 140 billion baht, which will come from loans and from project partners.
The TOD will cover about 140 rai (22.4 hectares) of land around Makkasan Station and serve as a gateway between Bangkok and EEC.
The initial criteria for TOD will be to develop:
• Smart city
• Low-income residences
• Free access to public areas
• A mass-transit interchange
• Watershed
• Energy conservation
Related stories: