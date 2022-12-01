New app for drivers offers access to useful information

The “Khub Dee” (drive well) application has been jointly developed by the Royal Thai Police Headquarters, Department of Land Transport, Krungthai Bank and National Telecom Pcl (NT).

NT director Colonel Sappachai Huwanan said on Thursday that the application aims to provide motorists convenient access to useful information, such as traffic conditions, their driver’s licence and vehicle registration status.

“Over 30 million holders of valid driver licences can check their current points in real time,” he said. “They can also view any pending traffic tickets, pay the fine online, or contest the ticket by using this application.”

Sappachai added that NT has been tasked with using cloud technology to integrate the application with databases of the police and Department of Land Transport. The data can also be linked with other related agencies to ensure fast and seamless e-government services.

Khub Dee is available for free for both iOS and Android devices.