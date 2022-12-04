background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
Car models without face masks signals return to 'normalcy'

SUNDAY, December 04, 2022

Models hired to promote vehicles displayed by global automakers at the 39th Thailand International Motor Expo 2022 are not wearing face masks this year, signalling a return to normalcy.

The annual expo continued during the pandemic, but models – and everyone else – were required to wear face masks. This year’s show is the first since the onset of the pandemic to showcase young models in tight dresses without face masks.

The expo of cars and motorcycles, including electric vehicles, has returned to its typical style.

The expo at Impact Arena's Challenger Hall 1-3 began last Thursday and will run until December 12. It is open to the public from noon to 1pm on weekdays and from 11am to 10pm on weekends. Tickets cost 100 baht per person. Children below 120 centimetres in height can enter for free.

