BMA hopes to present Bangkok creatively via new film fest
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is holding a film festival next month in a bid to push the capital’s soft power through films, as well as support the local film industry and economy.
The event, being held at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) during the weekend of January 20-22, will also feature the "Bangkok, The Creative City" seminar and workshops led by experts, directors and actors. On the agenda are topics such as editing and filming techniques, as well as script writing.
At a press conference on Friday, deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said: “The Bangkok film festival originates from our 12 months of activities in the capital. Our outdoor film screenings gained a lot of interest, helped many companies and created jobs.
“Organising festivals is not just about happiness, but also about promoting industries that were hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The upcoming festival will also showcase amateur filmmakers through a contest in which Bangkokians can submit self-produced 10 to 15-minute-long films under the theme “Connecting Bangkok 2030”. The contest is only open to people aged 28 or less.
A 65,000-baht cash prize will be awarded to the top contestant, followed by 45,000 baht for the first runner-up, 30,000 baht for the second runner-up and 15,000 baht each for the four honourable mentions.
The deadline for submission is January 15, and winning films will be screened during the three-day festival.
Find out more about the competition at www.pr-bangkok.com.