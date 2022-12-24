BMA hopes to present Bangkok creatively via new film fest

The event, being held at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) during the weekend of January 20-22, will also feature the "Bangkok, The Creative City" seminar and workshops led by experts, directors and actors. On the agenda are topics such as editing and filming techniques, as well as script writing.

At a press conference on Friday, deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said: “The Bangkok film festival originates from our 12 months of activities in the capital. Our outdoor film screenings gained a lot of interest, helped many companies and created jobs.

“Organising festivals is not just about happiness, but also about promoting industries that were hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic.”