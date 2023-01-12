National Sports Fund unveils ‘hot’ winning design for new logo

Designer Weeraphong Amornsin picked up the first prize of 200,00 baht for his winning logo – a flame symbol that represents NSDF’s commitment to drive forward Thailand’s athletes and the sports industry.

“NSDF has been fuelling Thai athletes to improve themselves and compete at the international level, as well as helping light the path for a new generation interested in sports,” Weeraphong said.

NSDF manager Supranee Guptasa said the logo competition ran from November 1-30 last year and received over 200 design submissions from members of the public.

“The NSDF needed a new logo to represent its mission and commitment, and the design had to be simple, striking, and easy to remember.”

Weeraphong’s logo received the most votes from a judging panel of experts in design, branding and communications.

The winning design may be adjusted slightly before becoming the official new logo of the NSDF, said Supranee.