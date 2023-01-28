Bangkok deputy governor visits Drop In points in bid to get to the root of homelessness

“Today’s activity saw agencies and partners who have been working together to tackle the problem of homelessness at its root,” he said. “Homelessness is an indicator that the welfare system is not working. This problem cannot be solved by simply providing homes or limiting homeless people to a specific zone. We must fix the welfare system, which is at the root of the problem.”

Sanon said the number of homeless people in the post Covid-19 era has been growing. There are also many who have a home but cannot find a job due to the fallout of the pandemic.

“Coordination centres have been providing jobs to the homeless and unemployed in a bid to tackle the problem at its roots,” he said. “In the past month, more than 100 homeless people have applied for jobs via Drop In points and some are now employed.”

The city has also been instructing people wishing to donate food, water and necessities for the homeless to do so only at two designated points: Under the Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge and at Trok Sake alley on Atsadang Road.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has set up Drop In points across Bangkok to provide food and necessities to the homeless. These Drop In points can be reached via the 1330 hotline.