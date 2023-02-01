Chuwit uses THB400-million reward for tip-offs on drug gangs to equip hospitals

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin was present at the institute, which comes under his ministry, to welcome Chuwit. He thanked him for donating the truck, as well as for giving vital information that had led to the seizing of assets of drug syndicates worth over 8 billion baht.

“In the past, very few people dared to give the authorities info about drug gangs that could lead to an arrest or asset seizure,” he said. “Mr Chuwit is the first one to provide useful information on such a large scale, helping the ministry eliminate drug syndicates and making the society safer.”

Somsak added that Chuwit was entitled to receive the ministry’s "Yuti Thamrong" honorary medallion for his contribution, as well as a prize money of 400 million baht based on the value of assets seized.

Chuwit, however, said he had used the prize to buy refrigerated trucks for the ministry and hospitals. He has delivered three trucks to Siriraj, Thammasat, and Police General hospitals. His aim is to donate a total of 10 trucks to hospitals and agencies that need them.

In November last year, Chuwit’s information had led to an arrest warrant being issued for alleged Chinese drug-ring boss Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, and sparked the subsequent crackdown on alleged Chinese triad operations in Thailand.

Authorities have so far confiscated assets worth 5.3 billion baht from Chaiyanat and his alleged accomplices who are involved in drug trafficking, transnational crime and money laundering.

The Justice Ministry has targeted another 3 billion in assets owned by Chaiyanat and his alleged crime network.