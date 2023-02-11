Jet-ski championship will electrify Thailand’s image globally

The WGP#1 Offshore World Championship 2023 will be held on the resort island from March 16 to 19, Phiphat said.

It will promote Thailand as a global destination for marine sports and will be broadcast on the channels of Eurosport which reach 155 million households worldwide.

“The WGP#1 Offshore World Championship 2023 will promote an eco-friendly approach for sporting events by introducing jet skis using 100% electric engines,” the minister said.

“We hope to [completely] replace fossil-fuel jet skis in the tournament with electrical ones over the next three to five years, which will serve as a model for other boats in Phuket,” he added.

The event’s opening ceremony will take place on March 16. The second day will be dedicated to showcasing Phuket’s marine attractions.

Races for the world championship title will take place on March 18 and 19 on a route two to three kilometres offshore, from Laguna Beach to Phrom Thep Cape and back. The two-lap races cover 120km.

Athletes from around the world will compete, including world champion Jean-Bruno Pastorello, said Phiphat.

The tournament is a collaboration between the Sports Authority of Thailand and Laguna Phuket Hotel Group, which will provide accommodations.