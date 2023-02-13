BMA launches ‘Healthcare in the Park’ service in Lumpini Park

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt chaired the first “Health in the Park” event, which was held in the morning at the indoor-sports building and on the lawn in front of the Lumpini Youth Centre’s fitness facilities.

The Health in the Park project is part of the BMA’s Care for Public Health campaign, Chadchart said. The campaign deploys health personnel to meet Bangkok residents in their neighbourhoods instead of waiting for them to visit BMA clinics or hospitals.

The Health in the Park project aims to encourage people to take better care of health by educating them and encouraging them to exercise, eat healthy diets, and use safe healthcare products, the governor explained.

The activities in the first Health in the Park event included: