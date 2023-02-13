BMA launches ‘Healthcare in the Park’ service in Lumpini Park
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Sunday launched its first healthcare service inside a public park by deploying a mobile healthcare unit to Lumpini Park.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt chaired the first “Health in the Park” event, which was held in the morning at the indoor-sports building and on the lawn in front of the Lumpini Youth Centre’s fitness facilities.
The Health in the Park project is part of the BMA’s Care for Public Health campaign, Chadchart said. The campaign deploys health personnel to meet Bangkok residents in their neighbourhoods instead of waiting for them to visit BMA clinics or hospitals.
The Health in the Park project aims to encourage people to take better care of health by educating them and encouraging them to exercise, eat healthy diets, and use safe healthcare products, the governor explained.
The activities in the first Health in the Park event included:
- Preliminary health checks for possible ailments and subsequent treatments
- Covid-19 vaccinations
- Hearing capability checks
- Eyesight and eye condition checks
- Lungs x-rays with digital x-ray machines
- Mental health checks
- Providing nutrition knowledge
- Providing knowledge on how to protect oneself from PM2.5 pollutants
- Providing knowledge on how to perform CPR for heart-attack patients
- Providing rabies vaccines for dogs and cats
- Neutering dogs and cats
- Selling goods well-known to Pathumwan district where the Lumpini Park is located.
The BMA is in charge of providing primary healthcare for residents of the capital, so the city administration must go out to meet people as much as possible, Chadchart said.
BMA clinics and hospitals are primary healthcare units for larger hospitals of the Public Health Ministry under the Gold Card universal healthcare programme.
“Sometimes, it’s not convenient for people to come for services at our public health centres, so we have a policy to launch mobile healthcare units to serve people in their communities,” Chadchart said.
“Today is the first day that we launch our healthcare services in a public park.”
He said the BMA used public parks as venues for mobile healthcare services because people of all ages and genders visit them.
Apart from people’s health, the mobile unit also neutered cats and dogs, the governor said, adding that he realised the capability of the mobile unit cannot fully meet demand for this service.
The BMA will deploy specialised teams to neuter pets as well as expand services for people at mobile health units, Chadchart said.