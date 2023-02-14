Sports Fund throws counterpunch after accusation of budget delay

“The NSDF has no authority to grant budget for sports associations at either provincial or national level. All such decisions are made by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT),” NSDF manager Supranee Guptasa told reporters on Monday.

Supranee said all associations seeking financial support from the fund must send their application to the SAT, which will consider granting budget based on four factors: Timeliness, transparency, budget management, and leftover budget from previous years.

If the SAT approves the application, it is forwarded to the NSDF, which ensures that all details comply with regulations. The applicant then signs a memo of understanding with the SAT and the budget is disbursed to the NSDF, Supranee explained.

She added that in her three years as NSDF manager, money requested by associations has exceeded the budget allocated to the fund.

“In 2022 the NSDF was allocated a total of 4 billion baht, but sports associations nationwide asked for a total of 10.8 billion baht,” she said.

This often resulted in SAT rejecting applications or asking the associations to revise their budget requests, which caused delays.