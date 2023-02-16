Taksin Hospital celebrates 119 years of brain treatment, calls for donations

The anniversary ceremony, titled “119 years Taksin Hospital”, was presided over by Bangkok permanent-secretary Khajit Chatchavanich.

Among activities at the event was a video presentation of the real-life experience of patients suffering from stroke who have been treated by doctors, neurosurgeons, and the multidisciplinary teams at the hospital. There was also a ceremony to reward hospital employees who have demonstrated exceptional performance, and a presentation of mementos to the hospital’s patrons.

Taksin Hospital is seeking to improve the efficiency and quality of treatment for cerebrovascular patients but still lacks necessary machines, including the transcranial doppler ultrasound device, which is crucial in saving patients’ lives.

Donations to Taksin Hospital can be made to TMBThanachart Bank account number 033-1-07003-7, under the name “Taksin Hospital Fund”.