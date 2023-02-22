BMA forum focuses on reducing PM2.5

Pornprom Wikitset, the governor’s advisor, and BMA deputy permanent secretary Chatree Wattanakhajorn co-chaired the forum. Academics from Kasetsart and Mahidol universities, the National Institute of Development Administration, and independent researchers joined them.

PM2.5 refers to fine dust particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter. Long-term exposure to them is linked with chronic diseases, including lung and heart problems.

The main focus of the discussion was the advantages and disadvantages of spraying water droplets over public roads, office and school buildings and infrastructure – such as bus stops – to reduce fine dust in the air.

Experts cited studies that found that spraying roads may help prevent fine-dust particles close to the ground from spreading, but could not directly tackle the fine dust that is higher in the air.

Spraying, however, would help clean up the road of larger dust and oil strains.

As for spraying buildings, academics agreed that it could help reduce the TSP (total suspended particulate) on building surfaces and prevent wind from spreading them.

However, other methods will be needed to tackle fine dust inside buildings, such as using air purifiers and air conditioners.