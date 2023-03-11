Bangkok applauds its health volunteers, Chadchart vows to recruit 2,000 more

The ceremony, hosted on March 10 every year by Bangkok’s Health Department, aims to boost the morale of volunteers by presenting the exceptional ones among them with honorary certificates.

This year’s event, the 25th National Public Health Volunteer Day, was held at Prince Palace Hotel in Bangkok’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district.

Presiding over the event was Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who said public health volunteers are like capillaries that supply blood to each part of the body as they can reach everybody in the community.

“Public health volunteers provide primary healthcare services and educate the communities of disease prevention, which is crucial to the public health system,” he said.

Bangkok currently has 11,568 volunteers or an average of one volunteer per 41 households.

“We aim to increase the number of volunteers by about 2,000 next year, which should help bring the average closer to that of other provinces – one volunteer for every 15-30 households,” he said.