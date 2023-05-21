BMA hires PR ambassadors to open new doors of communication with Bangkokians
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) introduced its 33 new public relations ambassadors whose job it will be to make the agency’s communications efficient.
The ambassadors were formally appointed in a ceremony at City Hall on Friday.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who presided over the event, said communication is important but it is not very easy as the authorities have to understand the other side as well.
He said the new PR team needs to first ensure the information they are releasing is correct and credible, adding that all inaccuracies should be fixed immediately.
“Three things are key in communication: right timing, right channel and accuracy,” he said.
Congratulating the new ambassadors, he said he hoped they would also help improve other BMA officials’ communication skills.
"We will work together to provide people with accurate information,” he added.
Chadchart said that though BMA’s PR department is good, it can still improve.
“If we always think we are doing well, then there will be no room for improvement,” he said. “But if we think it is not good enough, then it will become a driving force for improvement.”
The 33 new ambassadors, chosen to mark BMA’s 50th anniversary, come from different fields such as teachers, doctors, nurses, clerks, firefighters, mechanics, accountants and administrators.
Their job is to publicise BMA’s work and progress in the capital’s development, including its “9 Dan 9 Dee” (9 distinctions in 9 aspects) policy to improve people’s lives with quality medical treatment, education, vocational training and other services.