BMA introduces new ‘learning’ guidelines for schools in Bangkok

City Hall is also sending officials to the homes of school dropouts to see how they can be helped.

Apart from this, the city has also taken steps to protect children from air pollution by stalling air purifiers in schools.

BMA is also monitoring schools for threats like drugs, cannabis, tobacco, Covid and dengue fever, as well as educating students on protecting themselves.

In addition, Wantanee said, BMA aims to promote analytical thinking by applying the “unplugged coding” principle or studying without computers among young children and “plugged coding” or studying with computers for students in Grades 4 and above.

The principles are being applied at the Thai Niyom Songkhro School in Bang Khen district, she said.

BMA is currently working on building computer rooms and hiring relevant teachers to promote the use of computers in both teaching and learning, she said.

The city’s education department is also working on making children comfortable with both English and Chinese, so they can communicate in multiple languages, she added.

Also on the cards is career guidance, so students have an idea of what they will grow up to do and can opt for relevant special courses. Wantanee said young children are pliable and can be moulded, a task that becomes tougher as they get older.