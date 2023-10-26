Chinese woman biking 4,000km to train in Muay Thai with Buakaw

Li Zhen-xiang, a resident of Mianyang city in China’s southwestern Sichuan province, told Chinese media that her goal was to learn skills in the Thai martial art from Muay Thai superstar Sombat “Buakaw” Banchamek.

A confessed avid fan of Muay Thai, Li planned to meet Buakaw at his boxing camp in the northern Chiang Mai city. Then, she would bike another 700km to Bangkok to train at a Muay Thai school for six months before taking part in actual boxing matches five or six times.

“I am biking alone this time, and my destination is Thailand. Certainly, I will face difficulties and challenges due to the weather, language barrier, and tough training,” she was quoted as saying by the Chengdu Daily Star News.

Her story has been ranked third on the Chinese social media platform Weibo’s popular trends.

Buakaw’s Facebook page asked his followers to give the Chinese woman a warm welcome while she is in Thailand.

“As fellow fans of Muay Thai, we should be proud that foreigners also admire our national martial art,” the Facebook post said.