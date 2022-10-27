Thailand targets 1 million highly skilled foreigners under long-term visa

Around 1,000 people applied for the LTR Visa from September 1 to October 20, according to the Board of Investment.

Anucha said the visa would be given to four groups of people. He detailed the groups and the number of applicants so far:

Wealthy individuals : 88 applicants

: 88 applicants Wealthy Pensioners : 430

: 430 Work from Thailand : 366

: 366 Highly skilled professionals: 160.

Meanwhile, another 144 were applicants’ spouses and children.