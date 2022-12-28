Health investment is a revenue booster, minister says
Increasing investment in the public health system will help establish Thailand as a global leader in medical tourism, PM’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is paying very close attention to his government’s efforts to ensure Thailand becomes a premiere destination for people seeking medical treatment, Thanakorn said.
The premier’s plan calls for promoting Thailand as a hub for medical services and products, wellness, and education. The last comprises two goals: developing the capacity of medical education and hosting international medical conferences.
Thanakorn said that Thailand was the fifth most popular health-tourism destination in the world last year, adding that wellness treatments and products – such as Thai massage, and spa and healthcare products – were abundant.
The Tourism and Sports Ministry expects revenue from medical tourism to rise by an average of 8% annually over the next five years.
Citing Public Health Ministry data, Thanakorn said revenue from medical tourism was 11.90 billion baht last year.
“The value of Thailand's medical tourism will reach 25 billion baht next year," Thanakorn said.
Increasing medical tourism will also reduce imports of medicine and medical supplies, he said, adding that public health “is considered national security and an engine to drive the country's economy”.
