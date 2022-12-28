Health investment is a revenue booster, minister says

Thanakorn said that Thailand was the fifth most popular health-tourism destination in the world last year, adding that wellness treatments and products – such as Thai massage, and spa and healthcare products – were abundant.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry expects revenue from medical tourism to rise by an average of 8% annually over the next five years.

Citing Public Health Ministry data, Thanakorn said revenue from medical tourism was 11.90 billion baht last year.

“The value of Thailand's medical tourism will reach 25 billion baht next year," Thanakorn said.