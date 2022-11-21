EC deems local officials as state personnel, curbs their role in election campaigns

Thailand is expected to hold a general election on May 7 next year. Under the Constitution an election must be held within 45 days of the end of the four-year term of the House of Representatives. The current house’s term ends on March 23.

The EC announcement on Monday said Section 78 of the Organic Act on Election of Members of the House of Representatives B.E. 2561 (2018) bars state officials from unlawfully exploiting their official office or duties to perform any act that causes favourable or adverse effects for a candidate or a political party.

“Several parties are inquiring if local administrative officials are considered as state officials. And if so, should they follow Section 78 of the Organic Act and refrain from helping any MP candidate or political parties in the upcoming general election,” said the announcement.

“After consideration, the commission deems local administration officials as state officials and they must therefore comply with Section 78. These will include local administration chief executives and their deputies, secretaries-general and advisers, as well as local council members,” it added.

However, the EC made it clear that these local administrative officials can help a candidate in their election campaign as long as they do not exploit their position or power, which include not using government working hours and resources, be they budget, personnel or equipment in any election campaign.

The EC urged local administrative officials who wish to participate in political campaigns to strictly follow the stipulations in the Organic Act so as to not risk violating election laws.