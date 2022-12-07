Thanathorn’s bill to free local administrations from government control trips at first hurdle

Before the voting in Parliament, Move Forward Party spokesman Rangsiman Rome and Prit Watcharasin, a co-sponsor of the bill, assured senators and MPs that the bill did not seek to end election of village heads and tambon chiefs as alleged by opponents.

But the bill sought to end appointments of officials in local administrations. They added that the bill would provide a five-year grace period if it was enacted.

On November 29, Thanathorn, who is not a lawmaker, went to Parliament to stand in front of the MPs and senators to defend the bill when the two chambers started deliberating the first reading.

In his speech to a joint sitting of Parliament, Thanathorn said he hoped MPs and senators would realise the significance of decentralisation of administrative power to local administrations.

He said he was happy that his campaign for months had led to the drafting and presenting of the bill to Parliament.

Among other things, the bill aimed to allow local administrations to equally share local taxes with the central government instead of sending 70% to the government.

The bill would also have allowed local administrations to manage their public services freely, Thanathorn said.