Leadership of Thai budget review panel may go to Commerce Minister Phumtham
Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will likely chair the House committee tasked with reviewing the government’s 3.48-trillion-baht budget after it sailed through the first reading.
The three-day House of Representatives debate on the bill concluded with a 311:177 vote, with four abstentions.
The budget review committee comprises 72 members, of whom 18 are Cabinet members. The remainder are leading opposition party Move Forward (16), coalition leader Pheu Thai Party (15), Bhumjaithai (8), Palang Pracharath (5), United Thai Nation (4), Democrat (3), and smaller parties (3).
Prominent members of the committee include former finance minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong, current Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, Move Forward deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul, Move Forward party-list MP Wayo Assawarungruang and Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiseth.
This will be the first time for anyone other than the country’s finance minister to chair the committee if the job is given to Phumtham.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin holds the Finance portfolio.
Apart from holding the Commerce portfolio, Phumtham also doubles as deputy prime minister.
The panel will be in charge of reviewing and amending the bill before sending it to the House for a second reading. It will hold its first meeting at 1.30pm on Monday.
This year’s budget, worth 3.48 trillion baht, is 9.3% or 265 billion baht higher than that of the previous year.
Before the Parliament began voting for the bill, Srettha explained that the legislation follows the “four up and one down” principle.
The “four up” stands for an increase in investment funds, an augmentation of the budget, a boost in the treasury reserve, and a rise in revenue, while the “one down” aspect signifies a reduction in the government's deficit.
However, opposition parties slammed the bill, with Move Forward leader Chaithawat Tulathon calling it “old wine in a new bottle”. The opposition leader said the new budget bill is no different from the one put forward by 2014 coup leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government.
Chaithawat also pointed out that the new budget bill lacks clear objectives and is fairly unreasonable.
Separately, despite the opposition’s united stance against the bill, three MPs from Thai Sang Thai surprisingly voted in favour of the government. This prompted a public apology from Thai Sang Thai leader Sudarat Keyuraphan.
The party’s secretary-general Takorn Tantasith stepped down to take responsibility for the wayward voting.