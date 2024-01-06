Leadership of Thai budget review panel may go to Commerce Minister Phumtham

The three-day House of Representatives debate on the bill concluded with a 311:177 vote, with four abstentions.

The budget review committee comprises 72 members, of whom 18 are Cabinet members. The remainder are leading opposition party Move Forward (16), coalition leader Pheu Thai Party (15), Bhumjaithai (8), Palang Pracharath (5), United Thai Nation (4), Democrat (3), and smaller parties (3).

Prominent members of the committee include former finance minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong, current Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, Move Forward deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul, Move Forward party-list MP Wayo Assawarungruang and Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiseth.

This will be the first time for anyone other than the country’s finance minister to chair the committee if the job is given to Phumtham.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin holds the Finance portfolio.

Apart from holding the Commerce portfolio, Phumtham also doubles as deputy prime minister.