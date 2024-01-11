Fates of Bhumjaithai heavyweight and Move Forward to be decided in January

The kingdom saw several noteworthy political developments in 2023, from the resignation of coup leader Prayuth Chan-o-cha, who remained at the country’s helm for eight years, to the rise to power of the ruling Pheu Thai party by joining forces with its old foes despite promising not to.

More pivotal movements are expected to surface this year. Among them are the senatorial elections after May, the country’s third constitutional referendum expected in April, and the purported launch of the digital wallet scheme in May.

In January alone, at least three significant events are set to take place, with two of them probably deciding the fate of the country’s most popular political party, Move Forward.

Bhumjaithai’s Saksayam has his day in court

The first of these involves the charge against former Ministry of Transport Saksayam Chidchob.

Thai Charter court is set to decide the future of Saksayam, who currently serves in the coalition Bhumjaithai party, on January 17, after he was accused of concealing his assets and allegedly using a nominee to hide ownership of a Buri Charoen Construction company to win ministry construction projects, worth over one billion baht.

The case was brought to the limelight by Move Forward MP Pakornwut Udompipatskul during a censure debate in Prayut’s administration in 2022.