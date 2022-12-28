Khon Kaen Soft Power Countdown 2023 kicks off December 29

Mayor Theerasak Theekhayuphan held a press conference on Wednesday before the launch of year-end festivities that are a collaboration among the province, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce, and the Khon Kaen Tourism Operator Association.

The event that will kick off tomorrow at Heun Boran Pavilion, a historical landmark in front of the city hall in Muang district, features booths selling iconic hand-woven fabrics, local foods and desserts, as well as handcrafted souvenirs. Visitors will also enjoy stage performances of traditional dance, concerts, and contests of traditional costumes.

The countdown event on the night of December 31 features a tunnel that sprinkles holy water on visitors as they walk under it, signifying the moving forward toward the next year with prosperity.

On January 1, the province will hold a merit-making ceremony in front of the city hall where all visitors are welcome to give morning alms to Buddhist monks from 6.30 am onward.