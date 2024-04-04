TUESDAY, April 09, 2024
Moments from UK-Thailand Financial Conference

THURSDAY, April 04, 2024

The UK Embassy in Thailand hosted the inaugural UK-Thailand Financial Conference on March 28. It was attended by high-level guests such as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Lord Dominic Johnson and HM’s Trade Commissioner for Asia-Pacific Martin Kent.

