'e-ga,' a Thai restaurant on Sukhumvit 23

Thai Home Cooking Style e-ga's Thai cuisine features traditional flavors inspired by journeys to different districts. Every dish at e-ga is unique due to the selection of ingredients sourced from various local communities throughout Thailand. The owners also preserve the authentic taste by developing recipes that delight many people.

e-ga's food is actually quite ordinary for the locals of those areas, but what makes it special is the experience of bringing familiar, everyday dishes from many neighborhoods to be presented to the customers. Some visitors feel a sense of nostalgia, like meeting an old friend when they taste the food at e-ga.