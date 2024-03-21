Australia opens door to agricultural workers from 4 nations, including Thailand

According to the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fishery and Forestry, Australia lacks about 30,000 workers each year in horticulture alone. Its livestock, meat processing, dairy, and agricultural packaging industries are also facing labour shortages. Therefore, the visa subclass 403 will be an opportunity for Australian farms and local businesses to have more workers, solving the human resource problem.

Meanwhile, early this month, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) Nguyen Ba Hoan and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski signed a plan to implement the Memorandum of Understanding between the two Governments to support Vietnamese citizens to work in the agricultural industry in Australia.

Under the MoU, the two sides will support 1,000 Vietnamese workers to work in the agricultural industry in Australia under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme in 2024.