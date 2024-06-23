Thailand has its own truffles, Chiang Mai researchers find

The price of black truffles can reach US$3,500 (128,500 baht) per kilogramme, whereas the renowned white truffles, which are only found in Alba, Piedmont, Italy, are nearly twice as expensive.

Truffles are intensely flavourful and have a distinctive, strong aroma. They are a key ingredient in many dishes, particularly in French and Italian cuisine.

Truffles grow underground in temperate forests, ane are often sought after by squirrels and rabbits.

Truffles cannot grow without symbiosis with large trees. They resemble underground tubers, much like ginger, with a bumpy, wart-like exterior. They grow in circles underground, at a depth of 5-40 centimetres, within 1.2-1.5 metres of the roots of oak and elm trees. This is due to a biological relationship with the roots, where trees and fungi exchange nutrients.

Because truffles are hidden underground with no visible sign above the surface, finding them requires trained animals such as pigs and dogs.