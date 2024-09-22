Five traditional dishes among disappearing flavours of Nonthaburi

Kaeng Kua Krathon Bang Krang (Bang Krang Santol Curry)

Kaeng kua krathon bang krang reflects the traditional way of life in Nonthaburi, as the ingredients used in this dish are sourced from the durian orchards of the province, particularly its famous santol fruit.

The durian orchards in Nonthaburi are cultivated by farmers through a mixed-farming method, planting various crops to protect against pests and animals that could impact high-value produce, such as durian and mangosteen.

Kaeng Bon Nam Non (Nam Non Elephant Ear Curry)

Elephant-ear curry, according to Wanida Rangappai, 78, the holder of the original Nam Non Elephant Ear Curry recipe, is a dish made using elephant-ear plants that grow naturally in durian orchards.

"When clearing weeds, we don't throw away the elephant-ear plants; they grow and we can harvest them to eat," Grandmother Wanida explained. “The sludge in the orchard's ditches, enriched by fallen Indian coral tree leaves, has decomposed over time, creating a nutrient-rich environment that serves as fertiliser for both the durian trees and weeds like the elephant-ear plant.”

She shared that when harvesting elephant-ear plants, gloves must be worn to prevent itching. "We cut the stalks, peel them, slice them, and wash them. Then we bring water to a boil, simmer the elephant ear for about half an hour until tender, and discard the water. Once it's ready, it can be used for cooking."

The secret to reducing the itchiness of elephant-ear plants, according to Grandmother Wanida, is to do everything using hot water. "Boil the elephant ear in boiling water, cook it in boiling curry, and even use boiled water to mix the tamarind sauce ."