Thai Airways spicing up its menu with signature dishes from renowned eateries

Thai Airways International Pcl is planning to tap into Thailand’s rich cuisine heritage as a key strategy to grow its business.

The airline is promoting “street food” to impress passengers while also promoting Thai cuisine on a global scale, supporting the government’s policy to push food as a soft power.

Chai Eamsiri, chief executive officer of Thai Airways, revealed that the airline has traditionally offered a diverse range of inflight meals, mainly for first class and business class passengers. However, the airline’s future business strategy will focus on impressing passengers across all classes, encouraging repeat customers, with a particular emphasis on enhancing the food service experience.