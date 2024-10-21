Food vendors at Amphawa Market earn professional certification

Over 200 street food vendors at Amphawa Floating Market have been handed professional certification after passing the Professional Qualification Institute (TPQI) assessment.
TPQI deputy director Natha Jantanu said professional certification will enhance street food in tourist areas, particularly the Amphawa market, which is popular among both Thai and foreign tourists.
"Street food is considered one of the attractions of Thai tourism and a significant element of Thailand's soft power. Certifying professional qualifications and awarding certification plaques to food vendors demonstrates that those who passed the assessment possess knowledge and skills that meet the established standards. This initiative plays a crucial role in building credibility and increasing consumer confidence," Natha said.
Food vendors can use the assessment process and recommendations from the evaluating chefs to improve and elevate the quality of their services. Importantly, certified vendors can access loans from the Government Savings Bank to expand their businesses, Natha added.
Deputy Amphawa Mayor Kritthaya Meetawee said quality certification was being piloted at Amphawa to boost community living standards.
"Professional qualification certification and training in other occupations for the Amphawa community will further promote quality services for tourists. The Amphawa Subdistrict Municipality will organise regular events to promote tourism," he said.
Professional certification will help meet the growing demand from high-spending tourists who prefer to experience local lifestyles and immerse themselves in the culture of Amphawa. Providing standardised services will also add value to the Amphawa community, he said.