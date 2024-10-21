Food vendors at Amphawa Market earn professional certification

"Street food is considered one of the attractions of Thai tourism and a significant element of Thailand's soft power. Certifying professional qualifications and awarding certification plaques to food vendors demonstrates that those who passed the assessment possess knowledge and skills that meet the established standards. This initiative plays a crucial role in building credibility and increasing consumer confidence," Natha said.

Food vendors can use the assessment process and recommendations from the evaluating chefs to improve and elevate the quality of their services. Importantly, certified vendors can access loans from the Government Savings Bank to expand their businesses, Natha added.

Deputy Amphawa Mayor Kritthaya Meetawee said quality certification was being piloted at Amphawa to boost community living standards.