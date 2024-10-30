As winter arrives, NARIT aims to whet the appetite of stargazers

The annual "Stargazing Festival" begins on November 2, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) said on Wednesday.

The best time for stargazing in Thailand is during winter, particularly in the northern region, Supharerk Karuehanon, manager of the Academic Services and Public Outreach Centre of NARIT, said.

Stargazing sessions will be open to the public every Saturday at the Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, continuing until May 2025.

This winter offers an array of fascinating celestial objects and astronomical events. NARIT has organised several engaging astronomy activities as follows:

● Opening of the Stargazing Festival – Welcoming the Winter Breeze

Date: Saturday, November 2, 6 - 10pm

The stargazing season begins with the grand reopening of the observatory under the theme “Beyond The Galaxy”. Attendees can observe stars and celestial objects through telescopes ranging in size from 10 inches to 0.7 metres in diameter. Take a stroll through the “Our Solar System” zone around the observatory and explore colourful exoplanets in the “Exoplanet” zone. You can visit neighbouring galaxies in the “Galactic Neighborhood” zone, with enchanting music throughout the event.

Special invitation: Dress in the Beyond the Galaxy theme for a chance to win exclusive prizes!

Venue: Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai

Admission: Free of charge