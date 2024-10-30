As winter arrives, NARIT aims to whet the appetite of stargazers

The annual "Stargazing Festival" begins on November 2, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) said on Wednesday.
The best time for stargazing in Thailand is during winter, particularly in the northern region, Supharerk Karuehanon, manager of the Academic Services and Public Outreach Centre of NARIT, said.
Stargazing sessions will be open to the public every Saturday at the Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, continuing until May 2025.
This winter offers an array of fascinating celestial objects and astronomical events. NARIT has organised several engaging astronomy activities as follows:
● Opening of the Stargazing Festival – Welcoming the Winter Breeze
Date: Saturday, November 2, 6 - 10pm
The stargazing season begins with the grand reopening of the observatory under the theme “Beyond The Galaxy”. Attendees can observe stars and celestial objects through telescopes ranging in size from 10 inches to 0.7 metres in diameter. Take a stroll through the “Our Solar System” zone around the observatory and explore colourful exoplanets in the “Exoplanet” zone. You can visit neighbouring galaxies in the “Galactic Neighborhood” zone, with enchanting music throughout the event.
Special invitation: Dress in the Beyond the Galaxy theme for a chance to win exclusive prizes!
Venue: Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai
Admission: Free of charge
● Starry Night Over Bangkok
Date: Saturday, December 7, 6 - 10pm
Location: Benjakitti Park, Bangkok
Enjoy stargazing in the heart of the city, coinciding with Jupiter’s closest approach to Earth this year. Discover hidden stars amidst the city’s skyline through over a hundred telescopes in the observatory caravan. Learn basic stargazing techniques using smartphone apps alongside professional astronomers, take smartphone photos of the Moon through telescopes, and enjoy DIY workshops and other activities.
Admission: Free of charge
● Jupiter's closest approach to Earth
Date: Saturday, December 7, 6 - 10pm
Gaze at Jupiter through various telescopes to admire its cloud bands, Great Red Spot, and moons on the night it will be closest to Earth this year. This event will be held at the Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, and at the Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Chachoengsao, and Songkhla.
Admission: Free of charge
● NARIT Night at the Museum 2024
Date: December 28-29, 6 - 10pm
Experience special night sky exhibitions, a planetarium show, and stargazing activities under a star-filled sky in the cool late-year atmosphere. Join us at Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, and at the Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Chachoengsao, and Songkhla provinces.
Admission: Free of charge
● NARIT AstroFest 2025 - Astronomy Extravaganza
Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025, 9am - 10pm
Celebrate Thailand's Children's Day with a full day of astronomy activities, including a rare chance to tour the Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark. Explore advanced astronomy labs, the newly unveiled satellite assembly facility, and telescopes. Enjoy a special planetarium show, a walk rally, and various workshops for children and families, with a chance to win special souvenirs.
Regional venues: Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Chachoengsao, and Songkhla
Admission: Free of charge
● Mars’ Closest Approach to Earth
Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025, 9am - 10pm
Observe Mars through telescopes on its closest approach to Earth, a view available only once every two years. Marvel at its detailed surface features like volcanoes and polar ice caps.
Venue: Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Chiang Mai and Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Chachoengsao, and Songkhla
Admission: Free of charge
● TNO Open House - National Observatory Tour
Dates: Saturday, January 18, 2025, and Saturday, February 1, 2025
Explore Southeast Asia’s largest, most advanced telescope (2.4-metre diameter) and a 1-meter telescope for planet observation. Visit astronomers' workspaces at the National Observatory in Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai. Limited to 120 participants per session, with a registration fee of 300 baht per person.
Registration opens: November 2, 2024, on Facebook at NARIT (starting 8pm live session)
● Dark Sky Star Party - Stargazing Adventure
Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025, 5 - 10pm
Location: Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima
Experience the wonder of the night sky in one of Thailand’s top dark-sky parks, with over 50 telescopes from amateur astronomers and astronomy networks. Enjoy various activities and an astrophotography workshop. Entry is free.
For more dark-sky locations across Thailand, explore the Dark Sky Reserve List. https://darksky.narit.or.th/darkskyreserve/thailand/
● 9. NARIT Public Night - Weekly Stargazing for the Public
Time: Every Saturday night, 6 - 10pm
Observe celestial objects through a 0.7-metre telescope and various smaller telescopes, with an introduction to basic stargazing.
Locations:
Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai (open November - May). For inquiries, call 084-0882261.
Regional Observatories for the Public:
– Nakhon Ratchasima (Suranaree University of Technology, open year-round) - 086-4291489
– Khon Kaen (Ubonrat Dam, open year-round) - 063-8921854
– Chachoengsao (Wang Yen, open year-round) - 084-0882264
– Songkhla (Khao Rup Chang, open January - October) - 095-1450411
Admission: Free of charge
Supharerk said that the various activities organised by the NARIT during the stargazing festival provide a great opportunity for participants to accumulate points in the "NARIT Point" programme. By joining NARIT Public Night every Saturday, along with other special events, attendees can earn points online and redeem them for limited edition souvenirs (the souvenirs vary by redemption location). For more details about participating in these activities, follow NARIT on Facebook