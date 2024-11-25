Matchanuland: a convenient day trip from Bangkok

Matchanuland, located in the Salaya area of Nakhon Pathom within the Salaya Leisure Park, is a creative tourism destination centred on learning activities.

It was awarded the prestigious Kinnaree Award in 2021 for its dedication to providing enriching experiences for families, Thai and international tourists, and visitors of all ages from three to 99 years old.

Matchanuland features four themed zones, each designed to offer unique experiences under the concept of “Eat, Explore, Learn, Play, Relax”. Each zone has its own learning objectives and activities tailored to various lifestyles:

Thaizone: The Land of Machanu’s Origins – Learn about art and the epic Ramayana.

Adventure Island: The Treasure Island – Embark on a zipline mission to help Machanu search for treasures.

Blue Ocean: The Fantasy Underwater World – Help Machanu protect the ocean and clean up global waste.

Café Forest: The Magical Forest – Engage in nature-based crafts, vertical wildlife observation, and crafting water-hyacinth products.

One morning, we visited Matchanuland to learn about water hyacinths and participated in a workshop creating water hyacinth notebooks.

The water hyacinth, a plant in the orchid family, has versatile uses. At the Vari Chava Learning Centre, students of all ages – kindergarten, primary, secondary, and even international visitors – learn to process water hyacinths into products.