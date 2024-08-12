Tesla cancels factory plan in ASEAN

Quoting an anonymous official source, the Nation said last week that Tesla had pulled out the team overseeing the project late last year.

Tesla is currently only discussing charging stations, with factory plans suspended in Thailand and worldwide.

"They are not proceeding in Malaysia, Indonesia, or anywhere else except for China, America, and Germany," said the source.

EV sales in Southeast Asia are expected to hit between $80 billion and $100 billion by 2035, from about $2 billion in 2021, according to a January report by EY-Parthenon, the strategy consulting arm of Ernst & Young.