Strong current hampering efforts to rescue woman who fell into sinkhole in KL

The woman, an Indian national, was seen walking on the pavement in Jalan Masjid India, near Malayan Mansion, on Aug 23 when a portion of it caved in.

Witnesses told police she disappeared immediately after falling into the sinkhole.

Commissioner Rusdi Mohd Isa, Kuala Lumpur’s police chief, told reporters at the scene the woman could have been swept away by a strong underground current.

“I was informed that there is a strong water flow reaching the end over there (the road), and we’ve covered (searched) until the end, but we haven’t found anything,” he said.