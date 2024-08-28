Thailand expected to record growth in Vietnamese fruit and vegetable imports

In the first eight months of the year, fruit and vegetable exports from Vietnam reached nearly US$4.6 billion, a 29 % increase year-on-year, with Thailand expected to continue recording impressive growth of imports.

Thailand experienced the highest growth in imports of Vietnamese agricultural products during the first seven months of the year, according to figures released by the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association based on customs data.

The country, which previously ranked sixth after Japan and Taiwan (China), has climbed to fourth place with a seven-month export value of $123 million, a 70 % increase compared to the same period last year.

Ngo Tuong Vy, CEO of Chanh Thu Company, said that in the first half of this year, Thailand ramped up its purchases of Vietnamese longans, lychees and durians. In particular, Thailand has increased its orders for frozen durians, leading to a significant rise in export volumes.