On Myanmar's frontline, Rohingya fighters and military face a common enemy

In a once-unthinkable arrangement, the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) says its fighters have reached an "understanding" with the military not to attack each other, as they both battle the Arakan Army, the major rebel force in western Myanmar.

"The military did not attack us, and we did not attack them," Ko Ko Linn, the head of RSO's political affairs, told Reuters in a rare interview.

"When they are not attacking us, why do we make two targets at the same time? This has become an understanding by nature."

There is no formal agreement between the RSO and the Myanmar military, said Ko Ko Linn, adding the two sides are not collaborating to fight the Arakan Army.

"Our boys are fighting with our uniform and our badges, and we use our guns," he said.

Ko Linn did not say how long the "understanding" has been in place, but cited the movement of RSO fighters into the town of Maungdaw on the Bangladesh border earlier this year, where the military and RSO fought the Arakan Army.

Reuters could not independently verify Ko Ko Linn's account of the battlefield situation in Rakhine state, where Maungdaw is located.