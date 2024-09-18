Foreign Minister promotes Creative Economy at \'Thailand & Creative ASEAN\' seminar

The event was organized by the Department of ASEAN Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Interior, and the Creative Economy Agency (CEA).
Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasized ASEAN's potential to advance the creative economy and highlighted the opportunities for growth.
To realize this potential, governments must actively support industry development, while fostering knowledge sharing and experience exchanges among national and regional experts. This collaboration should focus on advancing and empowering talent, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and relevant organizations, helping them succeed in the global market.
The seminar featured two key sessions: (1) a discussion on “Promoting Creative Economy: Best Practices and Experiences,” and (2) a panel discussion on “The Current Status and Way Forward in Promoting ASEAN’s Creative Economy.”
During the discussions, panelists shared insights on the growth of the creative industry, addressed Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) protection within ASEAN and its Dialogue Partners, and explored ways to strengthen Public-Private Partnerships in the creative economy both among ASEAN Member States and with its Dialogue Partners.
Speakers from the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, the ASEAN Secretariat, Unesco, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), along with participants from both the public and private sectors, exchanged ideas and experiences on developing and strengthening creative industries.
The seminar also featured an exhibition showcasing products from Thai-owned brands, including PDM, VINN PATARARIN, OTOP products, and those endorsed by the Ministry of Commerce, as well as global brands like POP MART. The exhibition also highlighted information on the creative economy in ASEAN and Thailand.
