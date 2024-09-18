Foreign Minister promotes Creative Economy at \'Thailand & Creative ASEAN\' seminar

The event was organized by the Department of ASEAN Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Interior, and the Creative Economy Agency (CEA).

Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasized ASEAN's potential to advance the creative economy and highlighted the opportunities for growth.

To realize this potential, governments must actively support industry development, while fostering knowledge sharing and experience exchanges among national and regional experts. This collaboration should focus on advancing and empowering talent, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and relevant organizations, helping them succeed in the global market.