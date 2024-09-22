Fire destroys new PARADISO cinema in Myanmar

In the statement of the Myanmar Fire Services Department about the fire incident on September 21 at 8.55pm, upon receiving the report of a fire on the second street of Ward No.12, Pyapon Township, Pyapon District, Ayeyawady Region, firefighters and auxiliary fire brigade left to put out the fire using one firefighting vehicle from Pyapon district fire station, seven fire-fighting vehicles from Pyapon Township fire station, one fire fighting vehicle from Bogale Township fire station, one firefighting vehicle from Dedaye Township fire station and two firefighting vehicles from Kyaiklat Township fire station. It was reported that the fire was finally put out at 9.10pm.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network