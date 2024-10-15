16-hour fire on oil tanker in Dawei claims 8 lives, leaves 1 missing and 3 injured

The fire occurred around 4:30 p.m. on October 14 at the Michili Oil Tanker located in the Jetty area of Strand Road, Kyat Sar Pyin ward in Dawei.

Seven men and one woman were killed in the fire, while two men and one woman were injured. One man remains missing, as confirmed by the Dawei Fire Services Department.

The fire broke out while fuel was being transferred from the tanker to the B29 fuel storage tank, which measures about 240 feet in length, 24 feet in width, and 9 feet in height. The cause of the fire has been linked to this process, according to a security source.