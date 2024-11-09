Southeast Asia digital economy earns US$11 billion in 2024, e-commerce narrows losses

“The South-east Asia digital economy is rooted in robust macroeconomic fundamentals,” said Sapna Chadha, vice president for the region at Google Asia-Pacific.

The region’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 4.5 % over the next three years, she said. That would match the growth in China and outpace most developed economies such as the US and European Union.

Except for Malaysia and Vietnam, inflation is also expected to ease in 2024 in four of the region’s six markets covered in the report.

Foreign direct investment rose 19 % and consumer expenditure grew by 8 % in the first three months of 2024 over the same period in 2023.

Google, which owns YouTube, pointed out that video commerce, such as live streamers selling products, has grown by more than four times over two years.

It is driving a resurgence in the e-commerce story, said Chadha. “Now, Southeast Asia shoppers turn to video before they buy. It’s clear we’re at a pivotal moment here.”

Digital finance is also growing, led by the rising adoption of QR codes and access to app-based credit solutions.

The panel expects continuing momentum as merchant acceptance expands, risk underwriting gets better, and more consumers move online for insurance and wealth services.

Across the region, venture funding has slid amid high interest rates, global tensions and two wars.

The report shows that Singapore’s digital economy’s GMV grew 13 % to US$29 billion in 2024, trailing behind the 15 % growth for the region and continuing a pace of slower growth.

Government data shows that, in 2023, Singapore’s digital economy accounted for 17.7 % of GDP and hired 208,300 workers.

It outsized the financial services and insurance sectors and matched the manufacturing sector, but still, its contribution of $113 billion was a cut from $115.9 billion in 2022.

But the outlook retains bright spots, said Mr Fock Wai Hoong, head of Southeast Asia at Temasek.

“In 2023, funding for companies – excluding the tech giants – was roughly US$7 billion. This exceeded the US$6 billion raised in 2019,” he said. “We see this as a healthy sign, a normalisation of the funding environment as Southeast Asia’s premier cohort of unicorns reach maturity.”

Examples in the cohort include Grab, Lazada, Tokopedia and Gojek.

There are also sparks of investor interest in software and sustainability tech, said Fock.

Scaling and cost management are leading more firms to show healthier bottom lines.

About 70 % of venture capital investors surveyed by the report said at least one in four of their investments are currently profitable or reaching profitability in the next 12 months.

The region is also shaping up its artificial intelligence (AI) story, with over US$30 billion committed in investments for AI infrastructure in the first half of 2024. About US$9 billion of this was for Singapore to build AI-ready data centres.

“It’s more than just taking all the existing racks and putting your racks in,” said Fock.

These AI-ready data centres have completely new requirements such as in cooling and power consumption.

Fock said: “You really have to build these new data centres, which I think is quite an exciting opportunity for Southeast Asia.”

Krist Boo

The Straits Times

Asia News Network