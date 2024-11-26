Vietnam, Thailand share experiences in combating drugs at sea

Thailand's Office of the Narcotics Control Board Deputy Secretary General Apikit Ch.rojprasert led a delegation to visit and work with the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province on Monday.

The visit is within the framework of coordination activities and experience sharing on drug control at seaports between the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Thailand Narcotics Control Board.

Colonel Nguyen Duc Hieu, deputy commander of the Law of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, chaired the reception.

At the meeting, the delegation was introduced to the functions and tasks of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG), an overview of drug crimes at sea in Viet Nam, and the outstanding results that the VCG’s specialised anti-drug force has achieved recently.