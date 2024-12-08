Wa State claims rumours of confrontations with Thai soldiers false

Regarding border tensions and confrontations between Thai soldiers and the United Wa State Army (UWSA), the military wing of the United Wa State Party (UWSP), the de facto ruling party of Wa State in Pai district, Mae Hong Son province, Wa State issued a statement Sunday in three languages: Thai, English and Chinese.

The statement said recent rumours about tensions between Thailand and Wa State were fabricated by certain media outlets, including the Wa's own media, which irresponsibly claimed that the Thai military was planning an attack on Wa State in an attempt to create conflict and stir up trouble.