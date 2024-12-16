Myanmar court sentences Thai fishing crew members to prison

A source from Kawthaung province, Myanmar, reported Monday on the verdict of the Kawthaung Provincial Court in the case of four Thai members of a fishing-boat crew who were detained by a Myanmar military vessel along with 27 Myanmar crew members.

The fishing boat was seized near Koh Yan Chueak in Kawthaung province on November 30 while fishing in overlapping maritime areas between the two countries.

The court sentenced the boat owner to five years in prison for illegal fishing in Myanmar waters without authorisation, and an additional one year for illegal entry to the country, totalling six years of imprisonment, along with a fine of 200,000 kyats (about 3,200 baht).