Megawati, Jokowi feud intensifies after his dismissal from party

Megawati is the longest-serving party leader in the country.

Despite initially claiming to have considered retiring from the party, Megawati has decided to seek reelection at next year’s party congress after she was asked by PDI-P members to continue her reign.

In the same event last week, the party unveiled that Megawati had warned all members and functionaries to increase vigilance against external efforts to sow friction ahead of the congress.

The warning came after banners calling for Megawati’s removal as PDI-P chair popped up in several strategic locations in Greater Jakarta, with some of them bearing a message alleging that her chairmanship, which was recently extended without an election, is “illegal”.

The banners were referring to Megawati’s decision in July to extend her leadership to next year and to bring new people who have openly criticized Jokowi and his family members onto the party’s central board. Megawati was supposed to end her tenure this year.

Jokowi, who at the time was still president, was reportedly unhappy about her decision. He later removed then-law and human rights minister Yasona Laoly, a long-time PDI-P politician, who certified Megawati’s extension term and the new lineup of the PDI-P central board without notifying the president. The Palace at the time denied that Jokowi interfered with the PDI-P’s new organizational structure.

PDI-P executive Ronny Berty Talapessy in charge of legal affairs has called the appearance of the banners a systematic smear campaign against the party matriarch. He said the banners had angered all PDI-P members.

“The distribution of banners and flyers is an apparent effort to create an emergency within the PDI-P, and according to Ibu Megawati, this could be an effort to [divide] the party in the lead-up to the national congress,” he said recently.

Some observers have speculated that it is possible that Jokowi might have been or would be seeking to launch a counterattack against the PDI-P following his and his family members’ dismissal last week.

“Jokowi may have taken advantage of factionalism within the PDI-P to, if not take over the party, at least weaken rival factions within the party that are hostile and critical of Jokowi and his political dynasty,” said Airlangga Pribadi, political science lecturer at Surabaya-based Airlangga University.

“With Jokowi’s influence still quite strong in the current government [of Prabowo], Jokowi could persuade [some factions within PDI-P] with political concessions to build a loyal base in the party,” Airlangga told The Jakarta Post.

Megawati is also expected to declare whether the party will support the administration of President Prabowo Subiato or continue playing the role of the opposition.

Yerica Lai

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network