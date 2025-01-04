Acid attacks in Indonesia expose poor monitoring of hazardous chemicals

A recent series of acid attacks in the country has highlighted the lack of regulation on the sale of corrosive chemicals in the country, making it easy for offenders to obtain hazardous compounds.

On Sunday, Gagan, a 59-year-old man from Sukabumi, West Java, allegedly poured a bottle of sulfuric acid on his wife, 46-year-old Dedeh Kurniasih, in their private residence in Nagrak district.

The attack left Dedeh with acid burns on some 45 per cent of her body, including to her face, back and arms. It also wounded Dedeh’s two sons, 18-year-old Safif Alfian and 11-year-old Angga Juliana, who were trying to protect her.

Sukabumi Police Chief, Adj. Sr. Comr. Samian, said Gagan was arrested hours after the attack and had been charged with violating Article 44 of the 2004 Domestic Violence Eradication Law, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

“[Gagan] claimed that he hurled acid at the victim because he suspected she was cheating on him. He had bought the chemical online quite some time ago,” Samian said on Tuesday, as reported by kompas.com.