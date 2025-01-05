Malaysia taps Thaksin's expertise to drive Asean progress

Assistant Professor Yasmin Sattar of the Faculty of Political Science at Prince of Songkla University, Pattani Campus, said the partnership could unlock mutual benefits across multiple sectors including trade, energy partnerships, and security collaboration.

"For Malaysia, the arrangement offers valuable access to seasoned regional perspectives and could potentially open new avenues for addressing critical challenges, particularly in energy security and border management,” she told Bernama recently.

Thailand too stands to benefit substantially from the partnership through reinforced economic cooperation and strengthened diplomatic channels, she said.

"The arrangement could be especially significant for the Deep South region, where it might create fresh opportunities for peace dialogues and conflict resolution," she added.