AI forecasts: Can Southeast Asia rise above the Mekong floods?

Talking about floods, are nothing new to the Mekong Basin. But last year, following half a decade of drought, the flood left villages in Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, and northern Laos submerged, with vast farmlands and homes swept away.

The story of the 2024 flood season underscores a sobering reality: we may not be able to eliminate floods, but we can find innovative ways to reduce their devastating impact.

At the Mekong River Commission, we are committed to this cause, providing daily river monitoring and reliable flood forecasts, along with flash flood guidance and seasonable outlook to help our Member Countries manage these risks more effectively. Our MRC Flood and Drought TV Channel is a part of our continued efforts to bring updated and useful information more accessible than ever for communities across the Basin.

As the world is moving toward artificial intelligence (AI) technology, an interesting argument arises: AI and machine learning can transform forecasting. These tools make predictions faster and more affordable. This could mean that climate-vulnerable nations can have access to advanced forecasting methods. Over the next decade, this could greatly boost our ability to respond to climate challenges.